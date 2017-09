Tourist police late on Wednesday rounded up 36 Thai women, 19 foreign women, and six Thai transvestites for alleged solicitation in Pattaya.

The tourist police, led by acting tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, patrolled the Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach and Pattaya Walking Street late Wednesday night and arrested the women and transvestites found trying to lure foreigners to buy their sex services.

By The Nation