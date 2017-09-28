Thursday, September 28, 2017
Nigerian army arrests Boko Haram commander

PanARMENIAN.Net – Nigeria’s military has arrested a commander of terror group Boko Haram, who had been on the list of the most wanted terrorists, Xinhua reported on Wednesday, September 27.

Sani Kukasheka Usman, the army spokesman, told reporters that the terrorist, named Idris Ibrahim Babawo, was arrested on Monday by the police in the southwestern state of Ondo and was immediately handed over to the army.

Babawo, according to the army, was believed to be on serial number 156 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorist list by the army.

A preliminary investigation by the army had shown that the suspect, aged 42, escaped from the northeast region due to the military onslaught, Usman said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

