Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

About 370 traffic police officers, or 10% of officers in the capital, have been banned from issuing infringement notices after they failed a test on traffic laws, according to the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

About 10% of the city’s 3,719 traffic police officers failed the test which was conducted on Aug 27 with the participation of traffic police officers from the ranks of deputy inspector to non-commissioned officers, MPB deputy chief Jirapat Phumjit said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS