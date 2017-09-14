Thursday, September 14, 2017
Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Police officer in Bangkok
About 370 traffic police officers, or 10% of officers in the capital, have been banned from issuing infringement notices after they failed a test on traffic laws, according to the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

About 10% of the city’s 3,719 traffic police officers failed the test which was conducted on Aug 27 with the participation of traffic police officers from the ranks of deputy inspector to non-commissioned officers, MPB deputy chief Jirapat Phumjit said.

