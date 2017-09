Forestry rangers are now combing the Nam Nao national park hunting for poachers after a bull elephant was killed and it’s tusks gouged out from the dying elephant.

The brutal killing pattern of the elephant by the poachers was revealed by the head of the Nakhon Ratchasima-based Conservation Office 7 Mr Thakorn Lomstaporn yesterday.

By Thai PBS