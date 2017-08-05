Saturday, August 5, 2017
Home > News > Majority support removing of interrogation work from police: Poll

Majority support removing of interrogation work from police: Poll

Royal Thai Police radio operator
TN News 0

A majority of people agree with an idea to remove the interrogation work from police to ensure independent and fair criminal procedures, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Insitute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on July 24-29 on 2,003 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on how to reform the police force to satisfy the people.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Search for missing tycoon Ekkayuth Anchanbutr intensifies

Breaking News

Thailand receives FAO award for successful fight against hunger

Phra Thinang Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall building

Dusit Throne Hall to open to public to pay respect to HM the King

Leave a Reply