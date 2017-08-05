Majority support removing of interrogation work from police: Poll

A majority of people agree with an idea to remove the interrogation work from police to ensure independent and fair criminal procedures, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Insitute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on July 24-29 on 2,003 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on how to reform the police force to satisfy the people.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS