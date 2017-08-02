Thursday, August 3, 2017
Former PM Somchai Acquitted by Supreme Court

Somchai Wongsawat
BANGKOK — The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat of malfeasance, clearing him of allegations he overstepped his power by ordering a 2008 crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Other defendants include former PM Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, who served as deputy PM at the time, and former police commissioner Patcharawat Wongsuwan, a younger brother of the current deputy junta chief, Prawit Wongsuwan.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

