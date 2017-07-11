China Steps Up Controls on Use of VPNs to Scale The Great Firewall

China’s top three internet service providers have been given until next February to prevent the country’s cell phone users from using circumvention tools to view online content hosted outside the Great Firewall.

State-run China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom have all been told to ensure their 1.3 billion subscribers can’t access blocked content with virtual private networks, or VPNs, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The report comes after the government shut down popular VPN provider GreenVPN last week, and as industry regulator the Ministry of Information Industry strenuously denied reports it had licensed ChuanglianVPN to sell its services as part of a nationwide licensing campaign for trusted vendors.

Chinese internet users have become adept at circumventing the complex array of blocks, filters, and human censorship deployed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to control what its citizens can see online.

After censors succeeded in blocking Tor, VPNs became the tool of choice for “climbing the wall,” in Chinese online parlance, and are used as much by government institutions, state-owned companies, and educational establishments as by the general public.

The reported licensing program had suggested the government may be gearing up to allow only users it trusts to scale the Great Firewall.

“Recent online reports have said the Ministry of Information Industry issued the first ever VPN sales license to ChuanglianVPN,” the ministry said in a statement dated July 7. “But investigations have shown that this is false information.”

“The company involved has never received a telecommunications business license from either the Ministry of Information Industry or the Ministry of Communications,” it said.

The ministry warned in a set of new regulations in January that “no cross-border activities such as private lines (including virtual private network VPNs) shall be established or leased, without the approval of the relevant telecommunications authorities.”

“Core telecom enterprises must keep files on all users to whom they lease direct international lines, and should make it explicitly clear to account-holders that they are for internal business use only, and not for connection to overseas data centers,” it said.

