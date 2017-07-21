Brit found injured at Koh Samui waterfall is EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls

Friday, July 21, 2017
Waterfall in Thailand
TN South 0

It turned out that the British tourist who fell from Khun Si waterfall in Koh Samui and was stranded with injuries for three days is well-known ex-EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls.

His identity as a public figure was not immediately apparent since he was traveling using his real name, Gerrard Paul Greenhalgh, but goes by “Paul Nicholls” professionally. Nicholls, 38, played Joe Wicks on the long-running British evening soap, EastEnders. He more recently appeared on British TV series Ackley Bridge. He has also appeared in high-profile movies such as Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

TN
