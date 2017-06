A teenager who threw a rock at a passing pickup injuring the driver in Chumphon was taken to re-enact the crime yesterday after his arrest on Wednesday.

Yesterday, police escorted Karuesana Sukchaya, 18, to an intersection to re-enact the crime in the Lang Suan municipality where he allegedly threw a rock at a vehicle in the early hours of June 15.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS