PM vows no intention to stay on in power

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha reiterated, once again, that the military junta had no intention whatsoever to stay on in power and that the election would proceed in accordance with the political roadmap.

In his weekly address to the nation, the prime minister said that he was confident that his government, in the past three years, had undertaken all the jobs it had pledged to implement and had accomplished many of them, with several others in the process of being executed.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters