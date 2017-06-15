Thursday, June 15, 2017
Philippines says arrests top member of IS-backed Maute group

Philippine army special operations soldiers
PanARMENIAN.Net – The Philippines military said it arrested one of the Maute brothers on Thursday, June 15 a senior member of the Islamic State-backed militants it is fighting in a southern city, according to Reuters.

Mohammad Noaim Maute, alias Abu Jadid, was arrested at a checkpoint near the coastal city of Cagayan de Oro just after dawn, said Lt Col Jo-Ar Herrera, a military spokesman.

Two of Mohammad’s brothers, Omarkhayam and Abdullah, lead the Maute gang that is at the forefront of a vicious battle with security forces for Marawi City, now in its fourth week. Marawi is about 100 km (60 miles) south of Cagayan de Oro, but it was not clear whether Mohammad was coming from the besieged city.

