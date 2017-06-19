Monday, June 19, 2017
News Agency Blames Short Circuit for Fire

Central World fire during the Red Shirt protests in Bangkok
BANGKOK — An electrical malfunction is said to have caused a fire Monday morning at Banmuang newspaper’s offices in northern Bangkok, according to a report on its website.

The blaze broke out at about 7am at the third floor of the newspaper’s headquarters, which is located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from kilometers away. Firefighters spent over an hour to contain the fire, but no one was injured, the Banmuang article said.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

