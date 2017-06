Members of the fishery industry have lamented a labor shortage of up to 74,000 people with as many as 4,000 ships docked due to a lack of workers, saying discussions are to be held with Myanmar to attract immigrant laborers, the National News Bureau of Thailand reported Monday.

According to NNT, this was revealed by the vice president of the Thai Fisheries Association Sarawut Towasakul.

