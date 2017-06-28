Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Italy Threatens to Close Ports to Immigrant Boats

Cinque Terre in Manarola, Italy
Italy has warned it might be forced to shut its ports to foreign vessels that disembark immigrants rescued at sea.

ROME (Sputnik) — Italy has warned the European Union it might be forced to shut its ports to foreign vessels that disembark immigrants rescued at sea, local media reported Wednesday.

Italy has seen some 12,000 migrants come ashore over just a few days, prompting its ambassador to the bloc, Maurizio Massari, to describe the situation as “unmanageable,” according to La Repubblica daily.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

