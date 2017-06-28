German Police Warned Lawmakers of Possible Turkish Spying: Newspaper

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – German federal police have warned parliamentarians they may have been spied on by Turkish intelligence and may also face potential security risks from Turkish nationalists, Die Welt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The report could further strain already frayed ties between Germany and Turkey, which are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues, Reuters reported.

“The Federal Criminal Police Office carried out so-called ‘security discussions’ with several members of parliament in recent weeks,” Die Welt reported.

“The discussions reportedly centered on the possible surveillance of Turkish intelligence and security risks posed by Turkish nationalists.”

The Federal Criminal Police Office was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Germany’s chief federal prosecutor in January launched an investigation into possible spying by clerics sent to Germany by the Turkish government, and in March opened a second, unrelated probe into suspected espionage.

At the time, German media reports said the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) was suspected of spying on supporters of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of organizing a failed coup last July.

