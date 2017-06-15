Girl found in canal ‘was suffocated’

A 10-year-old girl whose decomposing corpse was found in a canal in Bangkok on Saturday was suffocated before her body was dumped underwater, the Institute of Forensic Science (IFS) confirmed Thursday.

It cannot be confirmed whether Pornthip “Nong Rung” Kulanant was sexually assaulted because of the state of the corpse due to long water exposure, said IFS chief Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Suthirakhun.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST