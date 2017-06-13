Tuesday, June 13, 2017
EU Begins Infringement Procedures Against Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland

African migrants transferred to a Maltese patrol vessel
TN News 0

The European Commission launched infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland citing their failure to accept refugees in accordance with a 2015 plan.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Commission said Tuesday it was launching infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland over them failing to take in refugees under the quota plan.

On May 16, the European Commission issued a progress report on relocation and resettlement, stressing that some countries, in particular, Hungary, Poland and Austria were the only EU members that had not relocated a single person, while the Czech Republic remained inactive for a year.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
