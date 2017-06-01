Thursday, June 1, 2017
Daesh Losing Ground, Troops: Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces

Daesh members with flags
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group has suffered losses of more than 80 percent of its combat troops and equipment.

Speaking to Syrian state television on Wednesday, Ahmed al-Assadi said the Iraqi popular forces were previously active in the area of Abu Jarees in Mosul, and are now moving towards al-Qaim town, located some 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad near the Syrian border, and other areas to fully liberate them from Daesh.

“Our goal is to protect the Iraqi-Syrian border and cleanse Daesh-held areas,” he added.

Al-Assadi further stressed that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces will continue their cooperation with the Syrian government in order to make more advances against the terror group and liberate all areas from its grip.

Noting that the popular troops have managed to cut out ISIL’s main supply routes between Mosul and Sinjar, he said, “Daesh have (so far) lost more than 80 percent of its elements”.

