Over 60 US Mayors Pledge to Uphold Paris Climate Deal Despite Trump’s Decision

Mayors of 61 US cities have issued a pledge to implement the Paris climate deal.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mayors of 61 US cities have issued a pledge to implement the Paris climate deal despite the decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw the country from it, according to their statement they issued on Thursday.

“As 61 Mayors representing 36 million Americans, we will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement,” the statement said.

