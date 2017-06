An elderly Briton who has been living in Thailand for more than 10 years was found dead in his rented apartment room in what is believed to be a suicide.

Police found (name removed) lying face down on his bed in his eighth floor apartment at the Chuanchom Mansion on Soi Ratchadapisek 32 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, at 3pm on Thursday.

By The Nation