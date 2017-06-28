Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Appeal court dismisses charges against ‘Popcorn Gunman’

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok
The Appeal Court has dismissed the charges against a suspect known as the ‘popcorn gunman’ accused of attempting to murder red shirt protesters in February 2014.

On 27 June 2017, judges read the Appeal Court’s verdict on Wiwat Yodprasit, a 25-year-old man accused of shooting at red shirt protesters during a confrontation between anti-establishment red shirts and People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) anti-election protesters in 2014.

He was indicted on more than ten offences under the Criminal Code, the Gun Control Act, the Emergency Decree, and the Civil Code, for attempted murder and carrying weapons in public.

But the Appeal Court dismissed the charges, citing weak evidence. The ruling overturned the Court of First Instance which in March 2016 sentenced Wiwat to 37 years and four months in jail.

Full story: prachatai.com

Prachatai

