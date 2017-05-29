Monday, May 29, 2017
Home > Asia > City Under Siege: Death Toll in Philippines Islamist Violence Nears 100

City Under Siege: Death Toll in Philippines Islamist Violence Nears 100

Philippine army special operations soldiers
TN Asia 0

The Philippines’ military discovered the bodies of executed civilians dumped on the streets of the city of Marawi over the weekend, raising the total death toll over six days of fighting to nearly 100.

Government forces continue to fight the Maute terrorist group, which recently joined forces with fellow jihadists Abu Sayyaf.

Two groups of eight civilians have been found in two different parts of the besieged city of Marawi, all executed with a shot to the head, according to various media reports.

One group comprised eight men who were part of evacuation convoy; they were reportedly thrown into a ravine in the Emi village near Marawi. Another group of victims included four men, three women and a child.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Petronas Towers

Malaysia Arrests Third Turkish National Over Security Concerns

Christian Dior leather gloves

Cambodian Garment Workers Are Pressuring H&M, Walmart and Zara to Make Their Suppliers Pay a Living Wage

The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

Over 200 Families Missing as Landslide Hits Sri Lanka Amid Heavy Rain

Leave a Reply