City Under Siege: Death Toll in Philippines Islamist Violence Nears 100

The Philippines’ military discovered the bodies of executed civilians dumped on the streets of the city of Marawi over the weekend, raising the total death toll over six days of fighting to nearly 100.

Government forces continue to fight the Maute terrorist group, which recently joined forces with fellow jihadists Abu Sayyaf.

Two groups of eight civilians have been found in two different parts of the besieged city of Marawi, all executed with a shot to the head, according to various media reports.

One group comprised eight men who were part of evacuation convoy; they were reportedly thrown into a ravine in the Emi village near Marawi. Another group of victims included four men, three women and a child.

