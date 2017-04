Storms hit three districts in Nan province in the early hours of Thursday, damaging more than 200 houses, as the weather office warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the North, Northeast, East and the Central Plains throughout Songkran.

Thunderstorms pounded Muang, Pua and Chiang Klang districts for more than one hour, ripping roofs of many houses, uprooting trees and toppling power poles. Nobody was injured.

Full story: Bangkok Post

RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN AND BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS