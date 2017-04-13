BMTA terminates contract with Bestlin Group

BANGKOK, 13 April 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has canceled its contract with Bestlin Group, claiming that the company was unable to deliver 489 NGV buses on time.

Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Somsak Hommoung, who is currently serving as an acting BMTA director, said the procurement contract with Bestlin Group for 489 NGV buses had to be terminated because the company failed to identify the origins of the buses currently held by the Customs Department.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom