A young South African man was found dead in a house in Trang on Saturday and police are trying to determine what caused his death.

The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a room in a rented house in Muang district. Bottles of beer, soft drinks, cigarette butts and an asthma inhaler were found inside, said Pol Lt Col Kanakorn Dolketsiri, a duty officer at the Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

METHEE MUANGKAEW