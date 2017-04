PHUKET: Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan to be transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, effective immediately.

The special order, enforced under the special powers provisions of Article 44, was signed today, along with the transfers of 14 other provincial Governors.

Chutharat Plerin