PM calls for nightclub age restrictions enforcement

BANGKOK, 23 April 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has called for a stricter enforcement of age restrictions at entertainment venues, preventing persons under 20 years of age from entering, in the wake of violations by many venue owners, says a spokesman.

The Government Spokesman, Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has disclosed that the Prime Minister had ordered police, military, and administration officials to strictly regulate entertainment venues to adhere to age restrictions, alcohol sale time, licences, and the prevention of narcotics use. The order was issued in the wake of reported violations at many venues.

