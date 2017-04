PHUKET: A horrific accident on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound left a 3-year-old Phuket girl without a mother after she was crushed by a tour bus packed with Chinese tourists yesterday afternoon (April 21).

Lt Col Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police was notified the accident, about 300m to the north of the locally called “Khao Lan Intersection” in Baan Lipon (see map below), at 5:45pm.

