PATTAYA: — A Nigerian man on a night out in Pattaya was set upon by a mob of Thais after arriving in his car in Soi 7 during Songkran celebrations.

Saimchon News reported that Mr Kennedy Akononu had been annoyed by people blocking his way splashing water and had given them the middle finger.

Thaivisa / Saimchon News