Ms Yingluck to appeal for a stay of execution of her assets seizure order

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra plans to appeal against the Central Administrative Court’s ruling rejecting her request for a stay of execution of Finance Ministry’s order to seize her assets estimated at 35 billion baht to compensate for the huge loss from the rice pledging scheme.

The Central Administrative Court ruled that the Legal Execution Department had not yet seized Ms Yingluck’s assets and, hence, there was no legal basis to request for a stay of execution.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters