Indonesia: Police Kill Six Suspected Militants Following Traffic Stop

Indonesia police and military officers shot and killed six suspected militants and arrested one after the group fled into the woods following a traffic stop in Tuban regency, East Java province, officials told BenarNews.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the shootout occurred around 4:10 p.m. after the joint force surrounded the suspected militants who were hiding in the woods near a cornfield. Hours earlier, the suspects fired four shots at officers who approached their car at a traffic stop.

“None of the police and military joint force members, nor residents were injured. We are grateful to the community for obeying the officers for not watching the shootout,” Barung said.

“The identity of those who were killed and captured cannot be released in detail. Those killed will be identified by a forensic laboratory team,” Barung told BenarNews, adding he believes they are suspected terrorists.

East Java Police Chief Machfud Arifin said the suspects are linked to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD). The shootout occurred a day after police arrested three suspected militants linked to JAD who allegedly planned an attack of an East Java police station.

