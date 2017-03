A man has been arrested with 1.1 million methamphetamine pills by Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) police at a checkpoint in Lampang’s Mae Phrik district.

Speaking at NSB headquarters, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan, a deputy police chief, said Sakda Srisod, 30, of Kamphaeng Phet’s Khlong Khlung district, was detained early on Monday after a Hino truck he was driving was stopped for a search at the Mae Phrik checkpoint.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS