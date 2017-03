Two mail truck drivers of Thailand Post were arrested after they were found to smuggle illegal migrant workers from Samut Sakhon and Prachuab Khiri Khan to the South early on Monday.

All the 24 Myanmar migrant workers, 20 men and four women, were inside the two mail trucks when police and soldiers stopped the trucks at a road checkpoint in Lang Shan district of Chumphon province on Asia Highway 41 at 02.00 am today.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS