Four teachers, two students were killed and 44 others injured when a school bus skidded off Highway 304 and fell into a 30-metre ravine early this morning.

The tragic incident happened at 03.00 am Thursday on Kilometre 208 of the highway from Kabinburi to Nakhon Ratchasima in Nadi district of Prachinburi province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS