Thailand and Cambodia will discuss the Preah Vihear issue and bilateral ties at an upcoming joint meeting.

Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also the deputy prime minister overseeing security affairs, will meet with his counterpart General Tea Banh at the 12th Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on March 29 and 30.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation