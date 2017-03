PHUKET: Three Russian tourists were rescued from heavy seas overnight and one was safely recovered five miles off Racha Noi Island early this morning after the group were separated by strong currents during a snorkelling and spearfishing trip south of Phuket yesterday afternoon (Mar 2).

Speedboat captain Ritthiron Saliga of Rawai, Phuket, raised the alarm after the Russians failed to arrive at the arranged pickup point.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub