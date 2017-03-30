30 orcas spotted off Similan islands in Phang Nga

PHANG NGA, 9 March 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources found 30 orcas off Similan Islands in Phang Nga. Tourist boats are prohibited from disturbing them.

Mr. Pinsak Suratsawadi, the Director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said that he had been reported of the sighting of 30 orcas or killer whales off Similan Islands in Phang Nga province.

