Anti-narcotics officials and Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial police seized 52 kilogrammes of heroin and 300,000 methamphetamine tablets worth altogether about 200 million baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday.

Two Malaysians and a Thai national were arrested. They were identified as Manote Bainawee, a native of Satun province; Jeffrey bin Embai and Chun Kib-lee bin Ismael, both residents of Penang in Malaysia.

Thai PBS