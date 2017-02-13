Trump Says US Embassy in Tel Aviv Is not Going Anywhere

Apparently Israel’s capital city of Tel Aviv will have to host the US embassy for a little longer. According to media reports, US President Donald Trump is not interested in moving his country’s embassy to Jerusalem any time soon.

Trump is not inclined to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Israeli media reports, despite making several assertions on the topic during his campaign.

According to various Israeli media citing Palestinian media, Palestinian Authority leaders have received a “reassuring” message from the Trump administration. The reports also say US security officials spoke directly to Palestinian intelligence head Majid Faraj.

