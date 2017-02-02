Missing Bhutanese man found in Samut Prakan hospital

A 39-year-old Bhutanese man who has been missing in Bangkok since January 23 has been found being admitted to the Samut Prakan Provincial Hospital, the hospital and Samut Prakan police chief confirmed.

Samut Prakan police chief Pol Maj Gen Thammannoon said police were informed by the hospital at 8 pm Wednesday that Harka Bahadur Subba, a single father of four, was being treated in an in-patient ward. At that time, the hospital did not know who he is and police confirmed his identity Thursday morning, the provincial police chief said.

Full story: The Nation

NATION MULTIMEDIA