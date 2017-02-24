Dutch Election Frontrunner Wilders Suspends Campaign After Security Detail Leak

Geert Wilders, the controversial Dutch parliamentarian known for his anti-Islamic statements and polarizing beliefs, has suspended his campaign to become prime minister, following an alleged security leak.

Wilders, the founder and leader of Party for Freedom (PVV), tweeted in Dutch on Thursday, “Tremendously disturbing news. Until all the facts about the corruption investigation are known, PVV will suspend its public activities.”

A member of Wilders’ security team was arrested on suspicion of leaking details about his campaign to a Dutch-Moroccan criminal gang. The officer, an Utrecht policeman of Moroccan descent identified under the name Faris K, was responsible for screening locations where Wilders would make public appearances.

