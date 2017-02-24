Friday, February 24, 2017
Home > Asia > Barcelona launch major football academy in China

Barcelona launch major football academy in China

FC Barcelona Més que un club
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Ronaldinho launched a Barcelona academy for about 1,000 students in China on Friday, February 24 as the world’s most populous nation pursues its grand ambitions in the world’s most popular sport, AFP reports.

The Barcelona and Brazil great and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu met children and toured the site at the Mission Hills golf complex on Hainan island, which will have seven pitches when it opens later this year.

The academy, which will also serve as a training centre for China’s national team and top clubs, is one of tens of thousands of facilities expected in the coming years as China strives to become a football superpower.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

7 passengers injured on a Qantas A380 flight during turbulence

Displaced by Fighting in Northern Myanmar, Thousands Continue to Live in Makeshift Camps

ASIA: Isolation, poverty loom for an aging population

Leave a Reply