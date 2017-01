Prosecutors have set up a working group to decide whether to indict two men charged with stabbing a man to death and stealing his iPhone on Jan 4 in Bangkok.

Jetsada Arunchaiphirom, a senior prosecutor for criminal litigation, said Thursday police have wrapped up their case against Kittikorn Wikaha, 26, of Sa Kaeo and his alleged accomplice Supatchai Charnsri, 25 of Uthai Thani.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS