Police arrest suspect who stabbed a man to death in Bangkok for iPhone

Bangkok police arrested one of the two assailants who killed a 26-year-old man in an iPhone robbery in Lat Phrao district.

Wasin Leuangjaem, 26, was stabbed in the throat by one of the attackers who escaped as his accomplice waited on a motorcycle.

The incident took place at about 10.00 pm in Soi Sukhonthasawat 27, Lat Phrao, where police found the victim in a pool of blood.

Metropolitan police have arrested one of the suspects in connection with the deadly attack in Nonthaburi.

A CCTV footage of the brutal attack has gone viral on social media.