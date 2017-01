NARATHIWAT, 6 January 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Pratyut Chan-o-cha and his retinue traveled from a military airbase in Don muang to Narathiwat province to observe the flood situation in the area.

Gen Prayut was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatrusripitak and Interior Minister Gen Anupon Paojinda. On his trip, he discussed with relevant agencies matters regarding security, economy, and social issues.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom