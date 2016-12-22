Police cordon off Berlin shopping area, suspicious package reported

German police have cordoned off an area surrounding a shopping center in Berlin following reports that a suspicious package was found nearby. Traffic in the area has been diverted, and trams and underground trains have been halted, German media report.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and reports about the package are still being investigated, the German media says.

Berlin police wrote in a Twitter post that officers are still investigating a suspicious situation and asked residents to be patient.

Full story: rt.com

Wir überprüfen dort einen verdächtigen Gegenstand. Haben Sie bitte noch etwas Geduld. @wumato

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 22, 2016