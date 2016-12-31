Armed men attack Istanbul night club, armored police vehicles dispatched – Turkish TV

Gunmen dressed as Santas have attacked a night club in Istanbul, reportedly injuring scores of people and killing at least two, Turkish channel NTV reports. Footage shows armored police vehicles surrounding the building as ambulances are rushed to the scene.

The attack took place at the well-known Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighborhood, in Istanbul’s Besiktas district.

There were two attackers involved, according to NTV, but conflicting reports also described a lone gunman.

