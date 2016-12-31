Saturday, December 31, 2016
Home > Asia > Armed men attack Istanbul night club, armored police vehicles dispatched – Turkish TV

Armed men attack Istanbul night club, armored police vehicles dispatched – Turkish TV

Sultan Ahmed I Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey
TN Asia 0

Gunmen dressed as Santas have attacked a night club in Istanbul, reportedly injuring scores of people and killing at least two, Turkish channel NTV reports. Footage shows armored police vehicles surrounding the building as ambulances are rushed to the scene.

The attack took place at the well-known Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighborhood, in Istanbul’s Besiktas district.

There were two attackers involved, according to NTV, but conflicting reports also described a lone gunman.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Mi-8 Transport Helicopter

Russian Mi-8 Transport Helicopter Downed in Syria, Five People Confirmed Dead

Rung-tram-Tra-su, Vietnam

Dam Design and Greed May Factor Into Flood Devastation in Vietnam

Tropical Storm Pakhar en route to Vietnam

Leave a Reply