Two Thai Students Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami

BANGKOK — Two Thai nationals have died after being struck by a car while crossing a road near Miami Beach in the United States, with police arresting a suspect believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the fatal incident.

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The collision occurred on the evening of March 18. Authorities detained 42-year-old Adan Negron-Morris in connection with the crash, which claimed the lives of two young Thai students who were in Florida for Spring Break.

Victims Identified

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Sarisa Kongduang and 23-year-old Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya. Sarisa was a student at Indiana University, while Gomon had graduated from the same institution two years earlier. The two had traveled to Florida together for the Spring Break holiday when tragedy struck.

Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle failed to stop at a red light and accelerated into the pedestrians, producing a loud impact. Bystanders rushed to assist the two victims, who were found unconscious and in critical condition. Both were transported to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

Suspect’s Flight and Arrest

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and instead continued driving before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. Officers were able to apprehend him within minutes following reports from members of the public. At the time of arrest, Negron-Morris was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Authorities added that the suspect initially refused a blood test at hospital, though officers are legally permitted to proceed with such examinations under Florida law. Toxicology results are pending and are expected to play a key role in determining the full scope of charges.

Two Thai students killed in hit-and-run near Miami Beachhttps://t.co/EKDMCQActK pic.twitter.com/1ErO0ikBU8 — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) March 26, 2026

Suspect’s Statements and Background

During questioning, Negron-Morris reportedly claimed he had intended to take his own life and admitted to driving while intoxicated but stated he was unaware he had struck two people. Investigators have identified a history of mental health issues in the suspect’s background.

After being brought before a court, where bail was set at an undisclosed amount, he was remanded into custody. Police are continuing to investigate whether he may have been involved in similar incidents previously.

Legal Proceedings

Prosecutors indicated that additional charges, including causing death by dangerous or impaired driving, may be filed pending toxicology results. The suspect is also reported to have a prior criminal record, including drug possession, probation violations and failure to appear in court — factors that may influence the severity of charges and potential penalties.

Funeral Rites

The victims’ families have held funeral rites in the United States as they prepare to bring their loved ones home. The deaths have sent shockwaves through the Thai community abroad, with friends and fellow students expressing grief over the loss of two promising young lives cut short during what should have been a holiday celebration.

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The case continues to unfold as prosecutors build their case against Negron-Morris, while families on both sides of the Pacific mourn the tragic loss.

-Thailand News (TN)