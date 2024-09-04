Nearly 30 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mekong River

Chiang Rai, Sept 4 (TNA) – A boat carrying dozens of people capsized in the Mekong River on Sunday, leaving nearly 30 people missing, local authorities said.

Boats capsize in canal following heavy storm in Trat

The incident occurred near the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province, Laos, when a boat carrying around 50 Myanmar nationals capsized. Rescuers have managed to save 10 people, but the search for the missing continues.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA