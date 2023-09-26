Deputy police chief ‘Big Joke’ files court complaint over search warrants

TN September 26, 2023 0
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. Photo: ilawFX Freedom / flickr.

Deputy national police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn filed a complaint with the Criminal Court on Tuesday alleging contempt of court in the police application for a warrant that allowed them to search several houses he uses on Monday.

Thai Cyber Police Search House of Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn

Pol Gen Surachate told reporters later that the application for search warrants concealed facts from the court.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

